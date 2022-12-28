Virginia Lucille (Treadwell) Couey, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 11:41 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence.
Ms. Couey was a homemaker in her younger years with her children at home, a family business owner of Three C’s Towing and Couey Harbor Service of Greenville, Mississippi, 1968-1972. She moved to Hobe Sound, Florida, in the early 1980s to work with the elderly and then returned to Paducah in July of 2011 and continued to work with the elderly until she retired in 2012.
Virginia loved fresh-cut flowers, lavender was her favorite color and scent, and she loved to watch NFL Football most of all. Her love, compassion, and wisdom of 91 great years will be missed.
She is survived by her son, Tommy K. Couey of Paducah; three grandchildren, Kristin Couey of Texas, Tommy James Couey and wife Becky of Reidland, Jessica Romaine and husband Robert of Reidland; four great grandchildren, Carson Couey, Hannah Couey, Oliver Romaine, Miley Romaine all of Reidland; she was one of 18 siblings with eight still surviving; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James LeRoy Treadwell and Lilly Mae (Luke) Treadwell; one grandchild, Brandon Couey; one son, Jerry Carl Couey.
A private family memorial service will be held at their family home at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
