Virginia “Louise” Hawkins passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with her family near at Mercy Health Hospice Center in Paducah. She was born Apr. 29, 1935, in Livingston County to the late Zethel (Gillihan) and Lynn Sanders.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gaylon Hawkins; one son Jason (Shelley) Hawkins; and two grandchildren, Seth and Kylah. She is also survived by one sister, Linda Jo Boaz of Paducah; and two nieces, Laurie (Ken) Vaupel of Findlay, Ohio, and Michelle (Sam) Litchfield of Franklin, Tennessee; along with three great-nephews, a great-niece, and a great-great niece and nephews. Also surviving are her Hawkins brothers and sisters, including Glenn (Joretta), Charles “Chili” (Peggy) all of Paducah, Kenneth Ray of West Plains, Missouri, and Nedra Cole of Benton, along with many close cousins.

