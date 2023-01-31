Virginia “Louise” Hawkins passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with her family near at Mercy Health Hospice Center in Paducah. She was born Apr. 29, 1935, in Livingston County to the late Zethel (Gillihan) and Lynn Sanders.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gaylon Hawkins; one son Jason (Shelley) Hawkins; and two grandchildren, Seth and Kylah. She is also survived by one sister, Linda Jo Boaz of Paducah; and two nieces, Laurie (Ken) Vaupel of Findlay, Ohio, and Michelle (Sam) Litchfield of Franklin, Tennessee; along with three great-nephews, a great-niece, and a great-great niece and nephews. Also surviving are her Hawkins brothers and sisters, including Glenn (Joretta), Charles “Chili” (Peggy) all of Paducah, Kenneth Ray of West Plains, Missouri, and Nedra Cole of Benton, along with many close cousins.
After living a few years in Detroit, Michigan, Louise was raised in Paducah and was a 1953 graduate of Reidland High School, where she was a cheerleader. While in grade school, she met her lifelong love, Gaylon, who went on to be a star basketball player in high school and they dated throughout their school days. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance for many years.
She was a faithful member of Oaklawn Baptist Church where she enjoyed being around friends and family. Church events were always where you could find her and she especially enjoyed gospel music, which her extended Hawkins family was a large part of.
Louise loved her grandchildren and took an active interest in them. She gave her full attention when they were around, making the best mac and cheese, playing games, and reading the funny papers with them. She nurtured their talents by acting in her grandson’s movies and listening to her granddaughter sing and play guitar.
She made delicious desserts, especially her orange cake, and made countless ones for church potlucks and friends in need. She was a wonderful conversationalist and someone you could talk to who always listened and took genuine interest in whatever you had going on. Louise loved and was loved by her extended family and enjoyed being around them.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tim Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday at Hughes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003, or Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr #203, Paducah KY 42003. We are so appreciative of the staff at hospice for their exceptional care.
