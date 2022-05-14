Virginia Lee Hensley, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in St Charles, Missouri. She was born to Charlie and Lorene (Elliott) Kirk in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on Feb. 21, 1930. Virginia married her high school sweetheart, Billy Joe Hensley, in 1948 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She grew up in Fornfelt, Missouri. Virginia moved to Paducah in 1973 where she worked at Shackleton’s Music Store. She and her husband owned The Family Shoe Store in Lone Oak. Then she did alterations at The Bride’s Corner until they closed in 2001, Virginia continued being a seamstress specializing on bridal and prom dresses.
Virginia enjoyed sewing, being “Gin Gin” to her grandchildren, cruising and traveling to Switzerland, Greece, Italy, Hawaii and Alaska. She celebrated her 80th birthday by parasailing in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Her interests included genealogy, puzzles and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Julie Dietiker; granddaughter, Stephanie Hensley Baker; and her beloved cat Ed.
Virginia is survived by her son, Charles (Marcia) Hensley and their daughter, Tara (Matt) Alsip of Metropolis, Illinois; grandson in law, Mike Baker of Pekin, Indiana; and daughter, Debi (Don) Burgess and their son John of St. Charles, Missouri; and four great grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, her burial was private at Mount Kenton Cemetery in Paducah. The family requests that acts of kindness are done in her memory. Please read a book to a child, call a friend who is lonely, enjoy some chocolate, tell someone they are loved or take someone to lunch her memory.
