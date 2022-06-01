METROPOLIS Virginia “Jenny” Darnell, 77, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery #10 in New Columbia.
Jenny was retired from Southgate Health Care Center after 20 years in the Dietary Department. She was of Christian faith and enjoyed working in her yard and gardening, taking walks and spending time with her sister and family.
Jenny is survived by her children, Lou Ann Stokesberry and husband Scott of West Paducah, Kentucky, Carolyn Morgan of Paducah, Kentucky, Tammy Hornback and husband Keith of Metropolis, and Rickie Darnell and wife Mary of Mayfield, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, James Edington of Brookport, Virgil Edington (Joann) of Golconda, Walter Edington (Betty) of Golconda, Junior Edington of Paducah, Kentucky, Dale Edington (Nancy) of Ledbetter, Kentucky, Doris Vowell (Scott) of Brookport, Carmen Bates of Brookport, and John Edington (Liz) of Marianna, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerrel and Elsie (Pannell) Edington; one infant son; and sister, Elsie Parrish.
A visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jenny’s name to Mercy Health Hospice 225 Medical Center Drive Suite 203, Paducah, KY 42003. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
