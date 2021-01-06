FREDONIA — Virginia “Tatty” Higgins, 91, of Fredonia, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Caldwell County Medical Center in Princeton.
She was a member of Mexico Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Kay Jenkins of Fredonia; three granddaughters, Beverly Davidson of Fredonia, Heather Dawson of New York and Holly Shoubridge of Washington; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Higgins; a son, Darrel Higgins; and a sister. Her parents were William and Lena Garnett.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, with burial following at Mexico Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday or 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations: Mexico Cemetery Association, c/o Bobby Padgett, 6001 Mott City Road, Marion KY 42064.
