BENTON — Virginia Hall Hancock, passed away May, 7, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Calvert City, to Louis and Lou Vada (Faith) Hall and married William D. Hancock on May 29, 1952. They had four daughters, Lou Ellen, stillborn in 1953, Melody (Keith) Rose, Valerie Hancock (Bobby Copeland) and Molly (Jim) Pullen. Virginia had two granddaughters that she adored, Cassidy Copeland and Audrey Pullen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, parents, five brothers; and three sisters.
She was a teacher at Sharpe Elementary and hundreds of second graders benefited from her exceptional teaching ability. After retirement from the school system, Virginia started volunteering at the National Quilt Museum and spent many years using her teaching skills to further the art of quilting. She was a member of the world-famous Yo-Yo group who quilted in the lobby every Wednesday and raffled their work to support many charities and causes. Their donations totaled over $125,000 before they retired several years ago.
Private, graveside services for family and close friends will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Marshall County.
Instead of flowers, the family requests contributions to the National Quilt Museum, St. Jude’s Hospital and New Pathways for Children.
