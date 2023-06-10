Virginia Grist Rowton, 90, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Virginia was co-owner of Rowton TV & Sound. She enjoyed baking cookies and delivering them to everyone. She was of the Jehovah Witness faith.
Surviving are her three daughters, Esther (Sherman) Coley of Ledbetter, Kathy (Chuck) Smick of Paducah, Robin Rowton of Louisville; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Ralph Glenn Rowton; her parents, Issac and Elizabeth Grist; two brothers; and three sisters.
Friends may visit the family from 11a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
