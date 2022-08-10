Virginia Dowdy, 76, of Paducah, died at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She worked for L. S. Dubois Drug Company and Purchase Area Laundry. She was a member of Heartland Church.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 9:07 am
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Longoria of New Haven, Mississippi; two sons, Keith Patterson and Jeffrey Lynn Patterson both of Paducah; sister, Scherryl Stallons of Cadiz; brother, Cloyce Wayne Gourley of Reidland; step-daughters, Lea Motkowski, Beverly Willheim, and Donna Dowdy; 17 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dowdy; son, Michael Patterson; step-daughter, Mary Lynn Whited and one grandson. Her parents were Cloyce Gourley and Pearl Fuller Gourley.
Services were held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Marc Glass officiating. Burial will follow at Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.
You may send a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
