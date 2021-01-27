WARREN, Mich. — Virginia Doris Crowell, 95, of Warren, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital.
She worked in the special education department as a teacher’s aide for the Macomb Intermediate School District. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by a sister, Susie Smith of Symsonia, Kentucky; two brothers, Jerry Hathcock of Benton, Kentucky, and Donald Hathcock of Symsonia, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles L. Crowell; son, Ricky Crowell; sister, Faye Hathcock; and one brother, Jim Hathcock. Her parents were Erbice and Mary Olive Reid Hathcock.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Symsonia Cemetery in Kentucky with Jeff Collins and Jim Boyd officiating.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are in charge of the arrangements.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
