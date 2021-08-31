SMITHLAND — Virginia Ann Hall, 77, of Smithland, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Hall worked at Florsheim Shoe Company, a caregiver for Agape and attended Fellowship Assembly of Paducah.
She is survived by four daughters, Darla Holder and husband Terry of Grand Rivers, Melissa McDowell and husband Gary of Ledbetter, Melinda Kirk and husband Jay of Smithland, Kathy Wurth of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hall; special companion, Oda Wallace; parents, Edward and Murtie Knight; son, Donnie Joe Sell; nine siblings; one granddaughter; two great-granddaughters.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rocky Hill, Curtis Garner and Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
