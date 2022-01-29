Virginia Ann Blakemore Emerson was born Jan. 3, 1948, to the late Artie and Bethel Blakemore.
She was a retired employee from Garan Inc. of Clinton. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She was the widow of John Robert Emerson, to whom she was married for 52 years.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Tonda) Emerson, of Clinton, Robert (Denisiah) Emerson, of Clarksville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Tremayne (Samantha) Emerson, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Tevin Emerson, of Paducah, Robert Emerson Jr., of Hermitage, Tennessee, Jayden Emerson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Amber (Stuart) Furlow, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Tiera Emerson, of Hermitage, Tennessee; eight great-grandchildren, Dacri and Kaylani Williams, Amiyah, Raelynn, Kaidence, Aleya, Izayiah and Kameron Emerson; a brother-in-law, Herbert (Celestine) Emerson, of Paducah; a sister-in-law, Kittye Cannon, of Decatur, Georgia; four nieces, Wanda and Jeanette Blackwell, of St. Louis, Missouri, Regina Cannon, of Decatur, Georgia, and Erika (Phillip) Hudson, of Paducah; four nephews, Brent Crisp of Clinton, James Crisp of Mayfield, Herbert Emerson Jr., of Paducah and Alonzo Cannon Jr., of Los Angeles, California; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bethel and Artie Thomas Blakemore; husband, John R. Emerson; two sisters, Pearlie Blackwell and Elsie Hunter; and one brother, Thomas Blakemore.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Clinton Cemetery with Rev. Lawrence Emerson officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
