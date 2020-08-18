Virgileen Stokes Stone, 96, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Stone was born in Kuttawa on August 18, 1923, to the late Boyd and Stella Stokes.
Virgileen was a homemaker and member of Lovelaceville United Methodist Church. She loved to mow her yard, grow flowers and she tried to feed everyone who visited her.
She will be remembered as a wonderful person who loved everyone and was always jolly and laughing. She was an adoring mother and grandmother and a wonderful housewife.
Virgileen is survived by her adoring husband of 43 years, Charles Stone; one grandson, Tyler Timmons (Korey) of Mayfield; three great-grandchildren, Zackery Timmons of Denver, Colorado, Harrison Timmons of Mayfield and Maddox Timmons of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donnie Timmons; one sister, Irene Glisson; three brothers, Roscoe Stokes, Clarence Stokes, and Glenn Stokes; one grandson, Jason Timmons; and two granddaughters, Carrie Timmons and Rebecca Timmons.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Vida McClure and Rev. Keith Osborne officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, Kentucky 42003.
