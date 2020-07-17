Virgie Wilson, 101, Paducah, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Lakes of Paducah. Virgie was a long time member of Broadway Church of Christ, Dogwood Garden Club, and the Suburban Garden Club. She was a 1938 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School. Virgie was an avid golfer and member of the Ladies Golf Association for many years and had 2-holes in one during her long career playing golf. She enjoyed cross-stitching and being a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan Mullen, and husband, Chuck of Tiline; one son, Jack Michael Wilson, and wife, Carol of Paducah; three grandchildren, Brandon (Tiffany) Mullen; Shane (Rob) Hawkins and Jack Michael (Christi) Wilson Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe and Olivia Mullen, Colter, Cade, and Caroline Hawkins, Jackson and Kate Wilson; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband, Jack Culp Wilson; parents, Joseph Sidney Eddings and Lottie Mae Johnson Eddings; six sisters, Nell Watson, Mary Lee Hoeswisher, Jean Ford, Adell Johnston, Mildred Followell and Irene Kahle; three brothers, Forrest Eddings, Claude Eddings and Norman Eddings.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Broadway Church of Christ Living Stones, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Memorial service will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at a later date.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
