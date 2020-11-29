Violet Johnson

Violet Laurine Norman Johnson, 77, of Paducah, died at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk, president of the Sunday School department, culinary department, mother’s board and secretary of the Freewill Baptist Conference Division of Eddyville and other ministries.
She is survived by three daughters, Alicia Johnson of Louisville, Arista Hobson of Jackson, Tennessee, and Amina Watkins of Paducah; a son, Armonde Johnson of Paducah; two sisters, Gwendolyn Bolden of Lancaster, California, and Rosetta Vinson of Paducah; a brother, Taronque Beaugard of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis L. Norman and Dorothy P. Wheeler Norman; a son, Christopher L. Childrey; a great-granddaughter; three sisters; and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Wilkerson officiating. Due to the current restrictions to COVID-19, funeral services will be private.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
