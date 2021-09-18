Violet “Jackie” Greene, 96, of Paducah, died at 2:12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Southgate Nursing & Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
She was a member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Ruth Ann Dunlap of Paducah and Lisa Gail Greene of Lexington; one brother Alton “Slick; Herndon of Lone Oak; two grandchildren, Carl E. Dunlap of Henderson and Christian Cody Greene of McKenzie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding in death were husband, Clarence Noble Green Jr.; two sisters, two brothers, and one great-grand daughter. Her parents were Elmer Alton Herndon & Mary Gladys McIntosh Herndon.
Private family graveside services will be held. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
