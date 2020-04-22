CALVERT CITY — Violet Louise Gold, 93, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was a homemaker and member of Hamlet Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Robert “Bob” Gold and William “Bill” Gold, both of Benton; a brother, Don Frizzell of Benton; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gold; a son, Joe Dan Gold; and a brother. Her parents were Joe Frank and Luna (Howard) Frizzell.
Services will be private with burial in the Maple Springs Cemetery. The service will be available to be streamed at a later date from a link posted at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
