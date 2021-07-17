SYMSONIA — Violet Sue Downing, 84, of Symsonia, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff Downing of Mayfield, Mark Downing of Dyersburg, Tennessee; daughters, Teresa McManus of Symsonia, Phyllis McMican of Marion; brothers, Larry Travis of Paducah, Jimmy Travis of Camden, Tennessee; sisters, Betty Deweese of Paducah, Nancy Wood of Benton, Peggy Kinsey of Bandana; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold Downing; two brothers; and one and sister. Her parents were Willard and Annice (Baker) Travis.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick D. Miller officiating.
Interment will be in Provine Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
