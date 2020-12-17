CAIRO, Ill. — Vincent Moran “Red” Doss, 96, of Cairo, died at 9:19 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center Long Term Care in Marion.
He was born Feb. 29, 1924, at Mitchellsburg, Kentucky, the son of Arthur and Mollie (Lamb) Doss. He was married to LaVelle Morris and she preceded him in death May 28, 1980.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his military service, Red’s first job was with Kemmons Wilson, who later founded Holiday Inn. This was where Red was introduced to the amusement machine business. He and LaVelle moved to Cairo in 1952, where Red started a prominent amusement machine business, as well as a record store, night clubs, restaurants, and a hotel.
His fraternal affiliations were with the Masons, Shriners, Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Eagles.
He was the last surviving founder of the Alexander County Airport Authority and was still serving on the board at the time of his death. He was a 50-year member of the Aircraft Owner & Pilots Association. At age 93, the Federal Aviation Administration bestowed upon him the Wright Brothers Master Pilot’s Award.
Survivors include his two sons, Edward (Nancy) Doss of Mounds and Steven (Lisa) Doss of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Burton (Angie) Doss of Madison, Mississippi, and Adelaide Doss of New Orleans, Louisiana; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Doss and Harper Doss both of Madison, Mississippi; a sister, Imogene McKinstry of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Due to the limitations on gatherings by the State of Illinois, Red’s visitation and services will be held at Crain Funeral Home, 829 N. West End Blvd, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday with Rev. Larry Potts officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens at Villa Ridge.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.
