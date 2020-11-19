Vincent Escamilla, 84, of Paducah, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born the son of the late Alfonso Escamilla and the late Anita Himes Escamilla. He worked as a security guard for Lloyds Detective Agency. He was an antique collector and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, November 20, 2020, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Escamilla of Paducah; his son, Vincent Escamilla Jr. (Claudia) of Chicago, Illinois; his daughter, Lorraine Redden (Clarence) of Paducah; his sister, Gloria Penthor of California; his grandchildren, Vincent Escamilla III, Leticia Buzo, Jose Zamora, Christina Zamora, and Vanessa Zamora; and his nephew, Paul
Aguirre Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carlos “Charlie” Escamilla and Louie Hernandez; and his sister, Yolando Leon.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
