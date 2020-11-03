BARDWELL — Vince Michael Jaschke, 71, of Sikeston, Missouri, previously of Arnold, Missouri, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hunter Acres Caring Center in Sikeston.
Mr. Jaschke is survived by two brothers, Mark Jaschke of Cedar Hill, Missouri, and Vernon Miles Jaschke of Bardwell; and a sister, Betty Hurley of St. Louis, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Sue Templeton Jaschke.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with the Rev. Troy DeWeese officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International-Carlisle, West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
