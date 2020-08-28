METROPOLIS, Ill. — Vina Lee Lewis, 84, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Vina was a member of Cherry Street Pentecostal Church and the Massac Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She loved attending her exercise class and was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all she met.
Vina is survived by her children, Malinda Gilbert and husband Russell, Gary Lewis and wife Debra, Susie King and husband Larry, Shelly Kommer and husband Mike, Bettie Stoner and husband Danny; grandchildren, Jenifer Bunting and husband Billie, Chad Lewis and wife Jessica, Cale Lewis, Brandon King and wife Erin, Amanda King, Daryl Kommer, Blakely Stoner, and wife Lindsey, Dalton Stoner and wife Christina, Bryan McManus and wife Lindy, Jason McManus and wife Christina, Justin McManus; great-grandchildren, Emilynn Bunting, Hudson Lewis, Holden Lewis, Lydia Lewis, Kole King, Ethan King, Ava Kommer, Myles McManus, Josie McManus, Cameron McManus, Hunter McManus, Aubry McManus; brother, Jack Dernedde and wife Sally; brother-in-law, Danny Lewis and wife Cheryl; sister-in-law, Norma Jean McNichols; special sister-in-law, Hazel Lewis; several nieces and nephews.
Vina was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Von Dernedde and Malinda (Hutcheson) Trantham; stepfather, Floyd Trantham; husband, Earl W. Lewis; son, Terry Michael Lewis; infant granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Gilbert; infant great-grandson, Brock Aden King.
Visitation will be held on Saturday evening August 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Vina’s name to Cherry Street Pentecostal Church, 910 Leonard Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Blakely Stoner, Dalton Stoner, Brandon King, Chad Lewis, Billie Bunting, Mike Kommer, Danny Stoner, and Larry King.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-miller
