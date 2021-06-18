O’FALLON, Ill. — Victoria “Tori” Marie Stake, 29, born Aug. 12, 1991, at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, following a 12-month battle with breast cancer.
Tori grew up in O’Fallon, and enjoyed baking, sewing, and playing hockey. She graduated OTHS Class of 2009. She attended SWIC, then transferred and earned her degree in psychology from St. Louis University in 2014. Tori had worked in the Outreach Department of the YWCA in St. Louis, and later for GSK (Tums) and Enterprise Corporate Headquarters. After successful completion of a training program through LaunchCode, Tori became a CoderGirl and gained skills and confidence which led to her employment with Panera Corporate HQ. Tori was actively employed as a QA automation analyst and participated with her Panera team throughout her illness. She loved her work and appreciated the friendship and support from her colleagues.
Tori was preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Jeannine Stake and Loy David and Helen Wilson.
Surviving are her parents Eric and Mary Stake of O’Fallon; brother Eric (Danielle) Stake, Jr.; her nephews Caden Stake and Eric “Trey” Stake, III; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who live throughout the United States.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to The LaunchCode Foundation (https://www.launchcode.org/donate) to help them continue their mission to engage and educate women in the technology community in St. Louis.
Sign the online guestbook and view a photo tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com.
The family will receive friends from 4 — 7 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 p.m., with Vern Lintvedt and Matthew Kusch officiating.
Services entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon.
