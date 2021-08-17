Victoria Marie Davenport Bowers, 74, of Paducah, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Bower was born March 7, 1947, to Allen and Marie Overfield Davenport in Cleveland, Ohio. She had taught school at Tolu Elementary in Crittenden County and was a member of Salem Church of Christ.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry Davenport of Paducah; and her sister, Terri Ann Shanks of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Bowers, and her parents.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem. Burial will follow in Lola Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Memorial condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
