Victor E. Moore, 31, of Paducah, died at 10:04 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Moore was a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church and was formerly employed with Dippin Dots.
He is survived by his wife, Maranda Williams; a stepson, Demari Williams; his mother, Tolise Moore Newman, all of Paducah; his father, Sylvester Ridgeway Jr. of Apopka, Florida; three sisters, De’Anna Ridgeway-Smith of Apopka, Ashley Ridgeway-Washington of Flower Mound, Texas, and Akeyia Phillips of Paducah; six brothers, Christopher Moore, Jeffrey Johnson, J.D. Moore, L.J. Holland, Tyrese Newman and Titus Newman, all of Paducah; his maternal grandmother, Lola Faye Moore Williams of Selmer, Tennessee; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Nellie Ridgeway Sr., and his maternal grandfather, L.J. Holland.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
