CALVERT CITY — Vickie Oweda Goldsby, 70, of Calvert City, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Madisonville.
Vickie was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed gardening, working in her rose garden, fishing, her pets, and loved her family.
Surviving are her three children, Vanessa (Walter) Henderson, of Paducah, Pamela (Paul) Workman, of Livingston County, Matthew Goldsby, of Calvert City; two brothers, Greg Avery and Gerald Avery, both of Grand Rivers; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarence Goldsby; her father, Mike Mathis; her mother, Doris Avery; her stepfather, Bill Avery; one son, David William Goldsby; one sister, Laverne Soverns; and one brother, Gary Avery.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kuttawa Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to the service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
