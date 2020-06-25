BOAZ — Vickie E. Beyer, 75, of Boaz, passed away at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Superior Care Home in Paducah.
She was a longtime member of the Unity United Church of Christ in Paducah, and she had worked as a physical therapist assistant.
Mrs. Beyer is survived by her son, Bruce (Lori) Beyer of Boaz; daughter, Beth (Joe) Mann of Buchanan, Tennessee; son, Blair (Tina) Beyer of Boaz; one sister, Pat Chambers of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Carson Beyer, Hunter Kingston, Madison Beyer, Emalee Beyer, Lilly Beyer, Lainey Beyer, and Khloe Beyer; one great-grandchild- Harper Kingston; and several nieces & nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Beyer; two sisters; two brothers; and parents, Harry & Racheal Smith Overby.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
