LOWES — Vickie Darlene Johnson, 64 of Lowes, passed away on 9:18 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church; she had previously worked for the Bank of Lowes and also in the in Lowes General Store.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Jody (Michael) Morris, of Paducah; her son, Josh (Cayce) Johnson, of West Paducah; her sister, Nancy (Jack) Wilkerson of Lowes; her life partner, Michael Jones of Mayfield; three grandchildren, Sabrina Sullivan, Ethan Gates, and Kyra Morris; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joey D. Johnson; two brothers, Donnie Smith and Charlie Smith; parents, Charles Richard & Lola Mae Riley Smith.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Paul Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in the Kansas Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Richie Wilkerson, Wade Smith, Brad Smith, Matt Smith, Anthony Smith, and Josh Johnson.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
