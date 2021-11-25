METROPOLIS, Ill. — Vicki Riley, 61, of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Private funeral services will be held with Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow in the Round Springs Cemetery.
Vicki attended Heartland Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and spent her career working with children with language challenges.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 45 years, Greg Riley; parents, Gerald and Betty (Huddleston) Hoots; sons, Jeremy Riley and Chad Riley and wife Caitlin; grandchildren, Eli, Georgina, Prescott, and Bernadette; sister, Debbie Hoots; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Betty Riley; brother-in-law, Jeff Riley and wife Kim; nieces and nephew, Ashlee Haynes, Karlie Riley, Kaylie Riley, and Bret Riley.
Visitation will be held 6 — 8 p.m. Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
