It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of Vicki Knight, 70, beloved mother and wife; she passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in her West Paducah residence. In death, Vicki rejoins her beloved Bella Girl.
Those close to Vicki will remember her for her warmth, conviction, curiosity, honesty and integrity. As a devoted mother and wife she consistently put her husband Johnnie Knight and son William Knight first. As beautiful as her personality was, her ability to cook and bake was just as captivating. Even in her final days, she prepared food for herself and her family that would rival any restaurant in Kentucky, rich with the intention and love she would infuse in every bite. Everyone had a favorite dish from Vicki, but some universal favorites were her French silk pie, chicken and dumplings and fried okra. We all will miss the warm, flavors and care that we so closely associate with Vicki and will remember the taste of these precious meals for years to come.
Vicki was a tremendous woman, one of many talents, curiosities and depths. A woman of faith, Vicki was a member of New Geneva Community Church. As a reflection of her love for and connectedness to all living things, Vicki held a deep fondness for animals and plants. She tended to her elaborate gardens at the family’s homes in Paducah and Costa Rica. Vicki’s natural curiosity ignited a passion in her for literature, fiction and non-fiction as well as travel to exotic locations. A favorite adventure was to Turkey with her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law. During retirement Vicki pursued and studied their family’s genealogy and ancestry. Prior to her retirement she was the office manager for Knight Dental Care. All those Vicki touched over her lifetime of giving will feel both the loss of losing a loved one as well as the appreciation for having learned from such a generous spirit.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Johnnie Leon Knight DMD; a son, William John Knight, of West Paducah; a sister, Linda England, of West Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Nichols; a brother, Bob Pirtle, and her parents Carl Stanley Pirtle and Arrie Lee Tackett Pirtle.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service hour of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Gary Sinise Veteran Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ or to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd. Paducah, KY 42001 https://mccrackenhumane.org/donate/
To donate online with the Gary Sinise Foundation be sure to check the small checkbox, “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone.” This is where you can specify that it is for Vicki Lynn Knight and email William Knight (knightrace@mac.com) for notification.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
