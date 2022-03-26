NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Vicki Diane Johansen Ho passed away on March 11, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1950 to JD Johansen and Betty Woodard Johansen in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended high school in Paducah, Kentucky. Following high school graduation, she met the love of her life, Moon Fan Ho, through a blind date. They later married on Dec. 22, 1975. She was a good Christian woman and led her husband to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed hosting big family lunches and was a skilled cook. Everyone looked forward to her creative meals.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years of marriage, Moon Fan Ho of North Little Rock; son, Chris Ho (Tina) of North Little Rock; brothers, Terry Johansen (Barbara) of Kentucky, Denny Johansen (Kathy) of Kentucky, Michael Johansen (Vicki) of Mountain Home; grandchildren, Elgin Venable, Sydney Venable, Sinjun Venable, Landen Ho; and a host of extended family and friends.
Vicki is preceded in death by her son, David Ho; mother Betty Johansen; father, JD Johansen; and brother, Kent Johansen.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, 1921 Main St. North Little Rock, AR 72114. (501) 758-1170. www.smithfamilycares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.