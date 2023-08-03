ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Vester Lee Windsor, 84, of Royal Oak, Michigan, formerly of Mayfield, and the Lynnville, Graves County, communities, died on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Arrangements were incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murray.
