Vester Anderson Orr Jr., 90, of Murray, died at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
He worked for 35 years as a crude oil representative with Marathon Oil Company. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murray.
Mr. Orr is survived by his wife, Bonnie Henson Orr; a daughter, Vicky Dian Orr Jones of Murray; a son, Anderson Dale Orr of Raleigh, North Carolina; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 300, Boone, NC 28607.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
