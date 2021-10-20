BENTON — Vesta Jo Bostwick, 42, of Benton, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.
She attended Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Emmett Berry of DeWitt, Iowa; mother, Doris Lorraine Easley, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; brother, Andrew Keith Scruggs, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister, Jennifer Harrison, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Donald Lambert; stepfather, Albert Louis Bostwick; and two brothers.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Emmett Berry will officiate.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
