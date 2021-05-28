OWENSBORO — Verr Scharlyene “Schar” Harbison Hurt, 93, of Owensboro, formerly of Paducah, Benton, and Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Schar was born on September 10, 1927, in Cullman, Alabama, to the late W.W. and Addie Bell Harbison. She attended Cumberland College and later earned a Bachelor’s degree, Master’s, and Rank I in elementary education and taught in Frankfort at Collins Lane Elementary and Paducah school systems with Morgan Elementary. Upon retirement, she continued to substitute teach in the Marshall County School System.
She was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro and the Happy Hearts Sunday School class. She was a member of several Baptist churches in Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky as she faithfully served alongside her pastor husband, Billy G. Hurt, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was also preceded in death by her second husband, Jack Reisinger; a son, Robert Hurt; six brothers, Raymond M. Harbison, Wallace T. Harbison, Thurman Harbison, Helton H. Harbison, Troy Harbison, and Jack C. Harbison; and two sisters, Rose Marie Cook and Geneva Thompson.
Surviving are two sons, Grey (Ellen) Hurt of Owensboro and Mark Hurt of Paducah. “Mama Schar” is also survived by five granddaughters, Kathryn (Rush) Witt of Columbus, Ohio, Amy (Chris) Gabel of Smyrna, Tennessee, Kara Hurt of Owensboro, Paige (Brian) Ladd of Flatwoods, and Leah (Landon) Brewer of Benton; 12 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sophie, Josiah, Ezra, and Ella Grace Witt, Nathan and Rylie Gabel, Eli Hurt, Ava, Nora, and Lucy Ladd, and Cohen Brewer; one sister, Jeweldean Clay of Columbia, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Schar’s family is especially thankful for Janice Robinette, who faithfully and lovingly cared for her for the past five years.
Funeral services for Schar will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton, with Bob Cook and Mark Hurt officiating. Burial will follow at Benton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made as memorial gifts to Turning Point Ministries of Western Kentucky, 632 N 12th St., Box 160, Murray, KY 42071; or Paramount Church, 211 N. Merkle Rd., Bexley, OH 43209; or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
