Veronica Dabu McDaniel, 66, of Symsonia passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Veronica formerly worked as a patient care technician at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a founding member of Fil-Am of Southern Illinois. She enjoyed cooking and dancing.
Surviving is her husband of 26 years, William McDaniel; three children, Dave (Bing) Briones, Grace (Toby) Boone, Marilyn (Mike) Birch; eight siblings, Teresa Ocampo, Penny Orange, Joey Dabu, Magdalene Quimbo, Cora Stolper, Josie Underwood, Jimmy Dabu, Magdalene Quiambao, Marce Dabu; her mother, Agripina Dabu; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Dabu Jr.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Toby Boone and Mike Huffmaster officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
