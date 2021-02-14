Vernon Wurth

BOAZ — Vernon Louis Wurth, 72, of Boaz, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Wurth was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
He is survived by six siblings, Kenneth R. Wurth, Tommy Wurth, Jimmy Wurth and Janice Darnell, all of Boaz, Shirley Kron of Louisville, and Linda Darnell of Benton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian Edward Wurth and Hilda Mary Neihoff Wurth.
Services will be private with inurnment at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.
Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
