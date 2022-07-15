Vernon Sturgeon, 92, of Paducah, passed away, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Providence Pointe Nursing Home. Mr. Sturgeon was a member of Highland Baptist Church and Paducah Mason. He started working on the river at 13 and retired as a riverboat captain in 2010. He married his late wife, Louise Martin Sturgeon, when they were both 17 years old and they were married for 65 years.
Vernon is survived by two daughters, Sharon Otey of Paducah and Connie Thomas of Paducah; one brother, Ben Sturgeon of Texas; one sister, Pearl Smoot of Worthville; eight grandchildren, Aimee Lacey of Carbondale, Illinois, Kimm Soto of Washington, Angel Davis of Portland, Oregon, Jason Sturgeon of Desoto, Illinois, Jessica Hughes of Paducah, Rachel Northington of Mayfield, Stephanie Smith of Florida, and Jacob Warren of Murray; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, George and Madie Sturgeon, two sons, Vernon E. Sturgeon and James William Sturgeon; and one brother, George Sturgeon.
Funeral Services will be at noon Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
