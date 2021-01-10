Vernon Spraggs, 95, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Spraggs was a retired farmer and salesman for Beardsley Chevrolet. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Sue (Cope) Spraggs of Paducah; three sons, Steven (Tina) Spraggs of Paducah, Anthony (Liezel) Spraggs of Huntsville, Alabama, and James Dowdy of Mayfield; two daughters, Letitia Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Vernita Spraggs of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Legina McKnight, Tammy Jackson, Stephanie Fields, Leslie Spraggs, Brandon Spraggs, Amanda Bolduc and Isabella Spraggs; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Fulton. The Rev. John Varden will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
