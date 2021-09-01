Verney Lee “Ricky” Coleman, III, 63, of Paducah, died at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
He had attended Union Valley Baptist Church and was formerly employed in pharmaceuticals with the Sherron-Plough Chemical, Co., both of Memphis, Tennessee.
He is survived by one son, S. Tasahn Williams of Springfield, Illinois; one stepson, Wilton Jackson and one step-daughter, Roshunda Jackson-McKinney, both of Memphis, Tennessee; four brothers, Herbert Kneeland of Memphis, Tennessee, Harold Coleman, Larry Coleman, And Anthony Coleman, all of Paducah; three sisters, Sharon Sparks and Glenda Majors, both of Paducah; and Gino Coleman of Marble Hill, Missouri; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents were Verney Lee Coleman II and Louise Kneeland Coleman.
Memorial services are scheduled at noon Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. Rev. James L. Hudson and Rev. Louise Moore will officiate.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the memorial hour.
Burial will follow at a later date.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
