METROPOLIS, Ill. — Vera Mescher Reynolds, 94, of Metropolis, died 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis with Rev. Joey Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Vera was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis and the United Methodist Women.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Veda O’Hearn and husband Mickey; son-in-law, Steve Russell; grandchildren, Rodney and Jackie Lange, Jeremy and Lori Lange, Matthew Russell; great grandchildren, Ryan & Kaylee Lange; sister-in-law, Sharon Skinner; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Skinner and Anna Reineking Wilkins; first husband, Virgil “Fritz” Mescher; second husband, Delmer Reynolds; daughter, Vonda Russell; step father, Lester Wilkins; brother, Lindell Skinner; great granddaughter, Loueca Jill Lange; uncle, Paul Bill Reineking.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home and 10 — 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made in Vera’s name to First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Music will be provided by Stecia Gregory.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Lange, Jeremy Lange, and Matthew Russell.
