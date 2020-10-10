Venice Virginia Wilson, 94, of Mayfield, died at 12:38 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and had worked at the former Smith’s Supermarket bakery.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Myron) Ray, Mayfield; three grandchildren, Denina Robertson, Shane Ray and Michelle Richardson, all of Mayfield; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, W.K. Blalock; her second husband, Velon Wilson; two sons, Dr. James Blalock and Dr. William Blalock; a daughter, Charlene Drunn; a great-grandchild; two sisters; and a brother. Her parents were Ulysses and Allie Mae Kelton.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Trace Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Ronnie Stinson Sr. and Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
