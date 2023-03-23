Velvie L. Eubanks, 76, of Paducah, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.

Velvie was of the Baptist faith.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
Mar 24
Funeral Service
Friday, March 24, 2023
12:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
Mar 24
Interment
Friday, March 24, 2023
1:00PM
Iuka Cemetery
1750 Iuka Rd.
Grand Rivers, KY 42025
