HOPKINSVILLE — Velma West Poe, 100, Hopkinsville, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Lamb Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Manning officiating. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the funeral home.
A native of Todd County, she was born May 7, 1920, the daughter of the late Walter Harris Wagner and the late Laura Bell Kincaid Wagner.
She was a machine operator at International Shoe Company, a caretaker at Lake Morris and Lake Tandy, and very active with Christian County Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of Hopkinsville Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Garth West; her second husband, Lois Poe; her son, Randy Garth West, her grandson, Jeremy Wade Gordon; her brothers, Cecil Wagner, James (J.B.) Wagner, Horace Wagner, and Herman Wagner; her sisters, Birttie Grace, Jennie Roebuck, Richie Dukes, Sula Jackson, Lela Wells, and Ethel Meacham.
Survivors include her son, Don E. West, Bumpus Mills, Tennessee; her daughters, Patricia Coleman, Paducah and Doris Gordon, Cadiz; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hopkinsville Church of Christ, 425 Shelia Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 or to Christian County Senior Citizens Center, 1402 W 7th Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
