Velma Rose Bohle-Carlton, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. She was born on December 24, 1931, in Paducah, to Orion Leon Higdon M.D. and Lucille Roof Higdon.

Velma received her education from St. Mary Academy in Paducah, graduating in 1950. She went on to earn a degree in dietetics from Webster University/St. Louis University. Throughout her life, Velma was an active member of various organizations and memberships. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served on the boards of PJC and PCC, where she held positions such as vice-chair, secretary, and chairperson of development. Velma also dedicated her time to the Focus Performing Arts program and served as president of the Charity League of Paducah, the Medical Auxiliary, and the Four Seasons Garden Club. She was a member of the Paducah Music Club and held the position of Secretary-Treasurer of Bohle Carlton Tours, Inc. Velma’s commitment to education was evident through her membership in the University of Kentucky Fellow’s Society.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In