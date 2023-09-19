Velma Rose Bohle-Carlton, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. She was born on December 24, 1931, in Paducah, to Orion Leon Higdon M.D. and Lucille Roof Higdon.
Velma received her education from St. Mary Academy in Paducah, graduating in 1950. She went on to earn a degree in dietetics from Webster University/St. Louis University. Throughout her life, Velma was an active member of various organizations and memberships. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served on the boards of PJC and PCC, where she held positions such as vice-chair, secretary, and chairperson of development. Velma also dedicated her time to the Focus Performing Arts program and served as president of the Charity League of Paducah, the Medical Auxiliary, and the Four Seasons Garden Club. She was a member of the Paducah Music Club and held the position of Secretary-Treasurer of Bohle Carlton Tours, Inc. Velma’s commitment to education was evident through her membership in the University of Kentucky Fellow’s Society.
Velma Rose Bohle-Carlton will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her community, and her unwavering spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Velma is survived by her sons, Dr. Charles J. Bohle Jr. (Denise) and Robert L. Bohle (Kathy) all of Paducah, as well as her four grandchildren, Kyle Bohle (Ellen) of Nashville, Tennessee, Ryan Bohle M.D. (Anne) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Clay Bohle of Japan, and Leah Judice (Gregory) of St. Louis, Missouri. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Caroline Bohle, Hannah Bohle, Lucy Kate Bohle, and Madeleine Judice. Additionally, Velma is survived by nine nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dr. Charles Bohle M.D.; her second husband, Hartley Terence Carlton; one son, Raymond Joseph Bohle; and her siblings, Robert Higdon, Marta Sanders, and Leon Higdon Jr.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Works of Mercy Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church Paducah.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42003; or to the St. Thomas More Endowment Fund, 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
