METROPOLIS, Ill. — Veeda Henson, 96, of Metropolis, passed away at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Henson was a member of First United Methodist Church in Metropolis and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Veeda is survived by her son, Robert Henson; and granddaughter, Kristie Henderson Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Lee and Thelma Fern (Irey) Worthington; husband, Walter Henson; daughter, Glenda Henson Henderson; sister, Dorothy Lee Worthington Lange; and brother, Robert Worthington.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.