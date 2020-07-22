KEVIL — Veda Irene Reed, 90, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Reed was a member of Heath Church of Christ. She worked as a nursing assistant in area hospitals and home health care after retirement.
She is survived by three sons, Alford Ashberger and Jerry Ashberger, both of Kansas City, Kansas, and Roger Ashberger of Kevil; a daughter, Virgie Day of Warsaw, Missouri; a sister, Evelyn Kennedy of Kentucky; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orgil Reed; five brothers; and four sisters. Her parents were John and Orpha Mae Bridges.
There will be no services. Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
