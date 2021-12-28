Vannie Fick South, 88, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab. Vannie was a long time member of Concord United Methodist Church. Vannie was a homemaker and worked several years at the Ballard Memorial High School Cafeteria. She enjoyed dancing and camping.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra (Ronnie) Mills, of Columbus, Ohio, and Susan (Tim) Hughes, of Paducah; two sons, Ronnie (Tammy) Fick, of Kevil and Ryan (Lorie) Fick, of Paducah; one sister, Peggy Davis, Calvert City; five grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Mills, Jeremy Mills, Hilary Hughes, Zachary (Kelsi) Hughes and Max Howard; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Mills and Addison Mills.
Preceding in death was her first husband, Richard E. Fick; second husband, William South; parents, Samuel Meeks and Lucille Walbright Meeks.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dean Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at the Massac Memory Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
The family would like to say “Thank You” to the staff at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center for the good care they offered to their mother.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.