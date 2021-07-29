Vanessa Lynn Walsh, 62, of Paducah, departed on her grandest adventure through the pearly gates of Heaven on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. She was an avid traveler having been to most of the 50 states and to more than 20 foreign countries.
Vanessa was born on Sept. 25, 1958, in Paducah to the late John C. Walsh and Gladys (Owens) Walsh. She worked as a care manager and was a Registered Nurse at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She is a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Gladys (Owens) Walsh of Paducah; brother, Tom (Jane) Walsh of Paducah; sister, Vicki Warner of Paducah; two nephews, John Thomas Walsh Jr., Joseph (Kelly) Walton; niece, LeeAnn Bumphus; two great-nephews, and three great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Walsh; grandparents, Clifford and Carrie Walsh, Sam and Prillie Owens.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.