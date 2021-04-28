Valma Darleen Pigford, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Waycross, Georgia. She married Gregory Ralph Baur on March 11, 1977, in Billings, Montana. She earned her Ph.D. from Florida State University which then led to her teaching at Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana. Later she moved to South Bend, Indiana, and became a graduate student and retrained in computer science. Both she and her husband, Gregory, retired as full professors of Computer Science of Western Kentucky University.
She was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church and served on the Community Kitchen and Hospitality committees.
Both Darleen and Greg were avid animal lovers, particularly cats. For a number of years, Darleen and Greg had a monthly TV Show on KET called “For the Love of Animals.” They were avid supporters of local and national animal charities.
Surviving is her stepdaughter, Novice (Dave) Buffo; two stepgrandsons, Alexander and Nicholas Buffo, both of Kansas; a cousin, Yvonne Horton of Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Ralph Baur; and her parents, Thomas Edward Pigford and Evelyn Elizabeth Pigford.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Paducah, or to the local animal shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.