MAYFIELD — Vadene (Deanie) Hopkins Pewitt was born in Fulghum on August 10, 1923, to Fred and Aggie Hopkins.
She was preceded by her parents and three sisters, Geneva, Marjorie and Runelta.
She was married 73 years to Thomas Pewitt. To that union was born two children, Anita House (Homer) and Rodney Pewitt. Vadene was the grandmother, “Mama Deanie,” to five grandchildren, Tashani (Kathy), Takiya (Jimmy), Tanesha (Eric), Omari and Omicah. She was great-grandmother to four, Sha’Von, James, Kiairra and Lillian.
Vadene graduated from Hickman County High School and worked at National Fireworks. The Merit Clothing Co. and Mayfield Manufacturing were among other companies that she worked for. Vadene married Thomas Pewitt on June 14, 1947. She was an active, working member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Vadene was affectionately known as “Deanie,” “Bean,” “Aunt Bean,” “Miss Deanie” and “Mama Deanie.” She was a loving, caring wife, wonderful mother, loving grandmother and good friend to many. She was a child of God, a great cook, talented seamstress and wonderful caretaker just to name a few of her gifts and talents.
Vadene was a hard worker and very active until a few years ago. She began having medical challenges that she just could not overcome. Her doctor once told her that she was “a tough, ‘ol bird.” Recently, we told her she really had earned that title. God knew she was tired and ready to be one of His angels in Heaven. She will be missed so very much.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Salem Cemetery in Fulgham.
No visitation is scheduled. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery. Rev. Kathy Belcher will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send any monetary donations to Calvary United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers are Omari House, Omicah House, James Shepherd III, Tim Craig, Danny Latta and Todd Turley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.